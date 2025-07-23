Rishabh Pant winces in pain as he's stretchered off the field with a bleeding, swollen foot on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was carried off on a buggy after sustaining a nasty injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England. The match commenced on the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was seen in agony while sitting on a buggy as the swollen foot following the blow rendered him unable to bat despite receiving treatment.The incident occurred in the 68th over of the innings sent down by Chris Woakes. The left-handed batter tried to reverse sweep off a yorker length from the Warwickshire seamer. Instead, the ball hit his foot off the inside edge, and soon the wound started bleeding as he was receiving treatment. The injury rendered him unable to continue batting and he was carried off on a buggy.Watch the video here:The Uttarakhand-born cricketer was batting extremely well until that stage, racing to 37 off 48 deliveries with two fours and a six. His partnership with B Sai Sudharsan was worth 72 off only 112 deliveries when Pant retired hurt, rescuing the tourists out of a tricky position.Dhruv Jurel likely to keep wickets in place of Rishabh Pant in the fourth TestDhruv Jurel. (Image Credits: Getty)With Pant's injury looking serious and presently headed for scans, Dhruv Jurel looks increasingly likely to keep wickets for the Old Trafford Test. Jurel had also fulfilled the role in the previous Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The incumbent keeper-batter had walked off due to a finger injury and did so in both innings. He had recovered from the finger injury in the long break ahead of the decisive fourth Test, but the blow to the foot could take longer. As far as the proceedings at Old Trafford go, Sai Sudharsan fell a few overs after Pant retired hurt as Ben Stokes sent him packing for 61 off 151 deliveries. It was also Stokes' second wicket of the innings, having dismissed his opposite number, Shubman Gill, for 12. Chris Woakes dismissed KL Rahul (46), while Liam Dawson removed Yashasvi Jaiswal (58)At the time of writing this, India had Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease as their score stood at 264/4.