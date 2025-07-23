Rishabh Pant winces in pain as he's stretchered off the field with a bleeding, swollen foot on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 23, 2025 23:05 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant leaves the field. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was carried off on a buggy after sustaining a nasty injury on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England. The match commenced on the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was seen in agony while sitting on a buggy as the swollen foot following the blow rendered him unable to bat despite receiving treatment.

Ad

The incident occurred in the 68th over of the innings sent down by Chris Woakes. The left-handed batter tried to reverse sweep off a yorker length from the Warwickshire seamer. Instead, the ball hit his foot off the inside edge, and soon the wound started bleeding as he was receiving treatment. The injury rendered him unable to continue batting and he was carried off on a buggy.

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Uttarakhand-born cricketer was batting extremely well until that stage, racing to 37 off 48 deliveries with two fours and a six. His partnership with B Sai Sudharsan was worth 72 off only 112 deliveries when Pant retired hurt, rescuing the tourists out of a tricky position.

Dhruv Jurel likely to keep wickets in place of Rishabh Pant in the fourth Test

Dhruv Jurel. (Image Credits: Getty)
Dhruv Jurel. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Pant's injury looking serious and presently headed for scans, Dhruv Jurel looks increasingly likely to keep wickets for the Old Trafford Test. Jurel had also fulfilled the role in the previous Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The incumbent keeper-batter had walked off due to a finger injury and did so in both innings. He had recovered from the finger injury in the long break ahead of the decisive fourth Test, but the blow to the foot could take longer.

Ad

As far as the proceedings at Old Trafford go, Sai Sudharsan fell a few overs after Pant retired hurt as Ben Stokes sent him packing for 61 off 151 deliveries. It was also Stokes' second wicket of the innings, having dismissed his opposite number, Shubman Gill, for 12. Chris Woakes dismissed KL Rahul (46), while Liam Dawson removed Yashasvi Jaiswal (58)

At the time of writing this, India had Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease as their score stood at 264/4.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications