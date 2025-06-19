"Rishabh Pant was more worthy" - Mohammad Kaif makes a stunning claim ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif made a stunning claim with regards to captaincy ahead of the five-match Test series between England and India. The first Test begins on Friday, June 20, at Headingley, Leeds.

Shubman Gill has been named the new Test captain ahead of the England series after the retirement of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Talking on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Kaif explained the reason behind Gill being picked as the next Test captain.

"Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had given a statement that hey talk a lot behind the scenes and take feedback. Gill captained in the IPL as well and Gujarat played very well in the league phase. His experience in captaincy has increased from there. Selectors have also shown faith. He has scored runs as well as captain in the IPL. They got feedback that he has the calmness. He does not succumb to pressure. He is a leader. He has the tactical sense as a captain," Kaif explained. (13:14)

"They took this feedback from people in the dressing room and made him captain. His record as a batter in Tests is not great. He has to prove himself in Tests and the pressure will be there. But as there is no Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli, Bumrah is injury prone and he may not play all Tests," he added.

However, Mohammad Kaif believes that Rishabh Pant should have been made captain over Gill and was more worthy of the role. He pointed out that no batter in the current Indian squad has played more match-winning knocks in Tests than Pant. Mohammad Kaif also added that Gill has been made captain, keeping the future in mind.

"I believed that Rishabh Pant was more worthy compared to Shubman Gill. He should have been the captain. No one in the current squad has played as many match-winning knocks as Pant. He captains in the IPL as well. However, as Gill was doing well in the IPL, the feedback was to invest in him as captain. They have played a gamble on him that he can win us the series. It is an investment for the future, that is why Gill has been made captain," he said.

Notably, Pant is the vice-captain of the current Indian Test team that is set to play in England.

Mohammad Kaif believes that finding Virat Kohli's replacement will take time

In the same video, Mohammad Kaif also spoke about how finding a replacement for Virat Kohli will take time and not happen immediately. Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year.

Kaif spoke about how Kohli brought intensity and energy to the field. However, he urged the fans to get used to watching the Indian team without Kohli in Tests.

"You will not find a player like Virat Kohli right now. The replacement cannot happen now. It will take time. He is a big batter who has a great record and has played many years for India and captained as well. His replacement will not be found right away and he is being missed too," he said. (0:42)

"When the Test series will happen and you will not see him, the emotion will be there. The energy that he brings to the ground, the way he scores runs, he has a different style of playing and that is why you will miss him and look around for him. However I feel that we should get used to seeing the Indian team playing and winning without Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill is the captain and we wish that he does well," he added.

Mohammad Kaif also added that the present Indian team in England has many talented youngsters. He asked the fans to support the new generation and back this lot to do well despite the fact that it is a relatively young team.

