Ritika Sajdeh shares a heartfelt post for hubby Rohit Sharma after Indian captain silences doubters with stunning ton in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram after Rohit's match-winning century in the second ODI against England on Sunday (February 9). The hosts registered a four-wicket win against the English team at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

It was a special moment for Rohit as he was under pressure going into this match, following a lean run of form over the last few months, which attracted some criticism.

However, the pressure did not deter Rohit Sharma (119) as he continued to back his aggressive batting style and silenced the critics with his bat. Chasing 305, Rohit notched up his half-century in 30 balls and then converted it into a big knock to set up a good base for his side. Rohit brought up his 32nd ODI century in the 26th over with a stylish six against Adil Rashid over long off. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have more centuries than Rohit Sharma in ODI history.

Ritika Sajdeh took to her official Instagram handle after Rohit's special batting performance and shared a photo, expressing happiness with a heart-warming caption. She wrote:

"This one hit straight here (heart emoji)."

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story after Rohit's century in 2nd ODI vs ENG.

"Really enjoyed being out there, scoring runs for the team"- Rohit Sharma after match-winning century in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI in Cuttack

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma deservingly received the Player of the Match honor at the post-match presentation. Reflecting on his batting strategy during the contest, Sharma said:

"It was good, really enjoyed being out there, scoring runs for the team. Important game, series on the line. Broke it down to pieces about how I wanted to bat. It's longer than T20 cricket, but shorter than Tests. Needed to assess and break the innings down to pieces. It was important for batters who are set to bat as deep as possible."

He further added:

"Looking at the pitch, when you play on black soil, it skids on a bit. It's important to show the full face of the bat, especially at the start. They were bowling into the body, trying not to give any room. That's where I prepared my game and tried to access the gaps. Got good support from Gill and Shreyas. We enjoy looking at each other."

Rohit will be back in action on Wednesday (February 12) when India and England will square off in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

