RJ Mahvash captures fans’ sentiments with emotional post on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement [In Picture]

RJ Mahvash shared an emotional message on social media following Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. On May 10, multiple reports surfaced suggesting that the 36-year-old had informed the BCCI of his decision to step away from the longest format of the game. The following day, several cricketing greats publicly urged Kohli to reconsider his decision.

However, on Monday, May 12, Kohli ended all speculation by officially confirming his retirement from Test cricket. In a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on his 14-year-long red-ball career, he wrote:

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, RJ Mahvash reshared Kohli’s post on her Instagram story and wrote:

“We deserve one last match.”

RJ Mahvash’s Instagram story for Virat Kohli (Image via [email protected])

Kohli played his final Test match during the fifth and final game of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, in early January in Sydney. Throughout his remarkable career spanning 123 Tests, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 31 centuries and 30 fifties.

Virat Kohli to continue in ODIs after retiring from Tests and T20Is

Following India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup—where they defeated South Africa in the final under Rohit Sharma’s leadership—Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals. Now, with his recent decision to step away from Test cricket as well, Kohli will focus solely on the 50-over format at the international level.

The 36-year-old has represented India in 302 ODIs, scoring 14,181 runs at an exceptional average of 57.88. His record includes 74 half-centuries and 51 centuries—the most by any player in ODI history. His highest score in the format remains an iconic 183 against Pakistan.

