"I'll never forget our first game" - Australian legend sends message to Virat Kohli 10 years after fighting with him in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli has confirmed he will never play Test cricket for India again. The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series proved to be his last outing in whites. During his 14-year career, Virat achieved enormous success against Australia.
The world had never seen a batter from the sub-continent dominate Australia on their home turf the way Virat Kohli did. The Aussies are known for sledging, but Virat always knew how to give it back to them.
Back in 2014/15, when India visited Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Virat Kohli had a heated fight with David Warner. While the two became friends after that, fans still remember the exchange between Virat and Warner from the 2014/15 Test series.
Taking to Instagram after Virat's retirement, Warner wrote:
"Absolute legend of our game. I’ll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great, someone everyone would admire. You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and carry the nation. Wow, did you not disappoint? Thank you for being you, which got the best out of all of us who competed against you."
Lastly, Warner thanked Virat for his contribution to cricket and told him to enjoy the time away from the whites. He also mentioned that Virat should now enjoy the extra family time.
Virat Kohli and David Warner retired from T20I cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup
David Warner and Virat Kohli started their international careers around the same time. Both batters achieved enormous success across all three formats. Even in the IPL, Warner gave a tough competition to Virat on the batters' leaderboard.
It is pertinent to note that both Virat and Warner retired from T20I matches after the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies. Virat continued to play in the other two formats, but Warner quit international cricket after the mega event.
