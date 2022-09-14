Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Legends vs West Indies Legends Match 6

The sixth game of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 saw the India Legends take on the West Indies Legends at Green Park in Kanpur on Wednesday, September 14. Persistent rain washed out the entire game, with both India Legends and West Indies Legends grabbing a point each from this abandoned encounter.

India Legends arrived with a comprehensive win over South Africa Legends. West Indies Legends also got off to a winning start to the competition, beating Bangladesh Legends in their opening game.

Both sides were keen to carry forward the winning momentum but rain played a spoilsport as the match was abandoned without a ball bowled.

At the end of this fixture, there is a lot of movement in the points table. Sri Lanka Legends continued to top the table with four points to their name. India Legends and West Indies Legends move up in the points table as they have three points each. They are placed below the Lankan side.

South Africa Legends have two points to their name and sit below West Indies in the Road Safety World Series points table.

England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends and New Zealand Legends are placed in the same order in the bottom half of the table. The four sides are yet to win a single game in the competition and will be eager to register their first win of the competition when they take the field next time.

Bangladesh Legends and New Zealand Legends will meet on Thursday

The seventh match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will see Bangladesh Legends take on New Zealand Legends. Green Park in Kanpur will host this exciting contest on Thursday, September 15. Both sides will come out hard against each other to register their first win of the Road Safety World Series.

Bangladesh Legends have a negative run rate of -1.687. New Zealand Legends are languishing at the bottom of the table and have a net run rate of -2.457. Both will be looking to move up the points table when they face each other on Thursday.

Edited by Ankush Das