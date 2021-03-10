Chris Tremlett in awe of Sachin Tendulkar's fitness at 47

England Legends fast bowler Chris Tremlett is in awe of India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar's fitness after the two players caught up at the gym. Both Tremlett and Tendulkar are representing their respective sides in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021 in Raipur.

Sharing the picture on his Twitter account, Tremlett praised the Master Blaster for his fitness despite turning 47.

“If I can look as good as this guy at his age, I’ll be a very happy man @sachin_rt.”

Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013, while the 39-year-old Tremlett played his last match for England that same year.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety World Series kicked off last year with the aim of creating road awareness among the general public and change their mindset in terms of behaviour on the road.

While the tournament ended abruptly last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series are being played in Raipur this year.

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends go down to England Legends in a thriller

England Legends got the better of India Legends by six runs in a thrilling ninth match of the Road Safety World Series on Tuesday.

Batting first, England Legends posted an impressive 188 for 7, courtesy Kevin Pietersen’s blazing 37-ball 75, while Darren Maddy chipped in with 29.

In response, India Legends lost their top three cheaply and were never in the chase. While Virender Sehwag was dismissed for six, Sachin Tendulkar managed only nine, and Mohammad Kaif was out for 1.

Irfan Pathan (61 not out from 34) and Manpreet Gony (35 not out from 16) gave England Legends a scare. But the asking rate proved to be too steep, as the bowling side survived emerged victorious by six runs. Tremlett, meanwhile, was hammered for 35 runs in his three overs.

Sachin Tendulkar has been having fun off the field after reuniting with his first love - cricket - once again. In a recent video shared on his Instagram account, he was seen pulling off a prank on the medical staff, pretending to be in pain after a nasal swab test for COVID-19.

In another video shared on Sehwag’s Twitter account, Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh were involved in a funny banter, discussing the Master Blaster’s fitness.

India Legends next take on Sri Lanka Legends in Match 13 of the Road Safety World Series on Saturday, March 13.