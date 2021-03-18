I won’t lose faith after just one bad over - Sachin Tendulkar to Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to hail India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar for backing him despite bowling one of the 'worst first over' he had ever bowled.

The left-arm pacer conceded 18 runs in his first over, which included as many as five wide balls as West Indies Legends got off to a fabulous start in their chase of 219 in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur.

Irfan Pathan posted the following on his Twitter account after what he was told by Sachin Tendulkar after delivering a nightmarish over:

“I won’t lose faith in just one bad over” and you will win it for us said @sachin_rt paaji after the worst first over I ever bowled. Great win guys👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 17, 2021

Despite that expensive over, Sachin Tendulkar counted on the match-winning ability of Irfan Pathan, something the left-armer responded with aplomb.

Asked to defend 17 runs in the final over, the 36-year-old conceded just four as India Legends clinched a thriller to qualify for the 2021 Road Safety World Series final.

Sachin Tendulkar rolls back the clock against West Indies Legends

Continuing his fine form in the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar belied his 47 years of age to smash a brilliant 65 off 42 balls and set India Legends on their way to a tall total after being asked to bat first.

47-year-old Sachin Tendulkar is the second leading run-scorer of the Road Safety Tournament. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 17, 2021

In the company of Virender Sehwag, who scored a brisk 17-ball-35, Sachin Tendulkar got his team off to a rollicking star as the opening pair brought up 50 on the board inside the powerplay overs.

After Sehwag got out, Sachin Tendulkar launched into the West Indies Legends bowlers, scoring six fours and three sixes to turn back the clock in style.

Following Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal on 65, some lusty hitting from Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan ensured India Legends posted a mammoth 218-3 in their allotted 20 overs. That just about happened to be enough, as West Indies Legends fell short by only 12 runs.

In the final, Sachin Tendulkar and co. will now face the winner of the game between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends.