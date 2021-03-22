India Legends become Road Safety World Series 2021 champions with a 14-run win in the final

India Legends captured the Road Safety World Series 2021 title with a phenomenal performance in the summit clash against the Sri Lanka Legends. The Sachin Tendulkar-led outfit beat their opponents by 14 runs to secure the trophy.

The home team posted 181/4 on the board despite losing the toss in Raipur. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan recorded a fifty each, while skipper Tendulkar scored a 23-ball 30. Farveez Maharoof was the most impressive bowler for Sri Lanka Legends with figures of 1/16 in four overs.

In reply, Sanath Jayasuriya and TM Dilshan provided an excellent start to the Sri Lanka Legends. They had a 62-run opening partnership. However, the middle order could not sustain the momentum. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan bagged two wickets each to turn the game in India Legends' favor.

Eventually, the Sri Lanka Legends managed 167/7 in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India Legends 181/4 (Yusuf Pathan 62*, Yuvraj Singh 60; Rangana Herath 1/11, Farveez Maharoof 1/16) beat Sri Lanka Legends 167/7 (Sanath Jayasuriya 43, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 40; Yusuf Pathan 2/26, Irfan Pathan 2/29) by 14 runs to become Road Safety World Series 2021 winners.

🏆 We have our first champions of the @Unacademy Road Safety World Series, an intense final sees the #IndiaLegends come out on top after a close contest against the indomitable #SriLankaLegends. pic.twitter.com/96Fo51pXcA — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) March 21, 2021

Sri Lanka Legends captain TM Dilshan won the toss and elected to field in this high-pressure contest. Virender Sehwag and Subramaniam Badrinath returned to the pavilion in the powerplay overs.

But Sachin Tendulkar held one end and scored 30 runs from 23 balls. The India Legends captain smashed five fours and gave Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan the perfect stage to destroy the Sri Lanka Legends. The two all-rounders played magnificent knocks in the Road Safety World Series 2021 summit clash.

While Yuvraj amassed 60 runs from 41 deliveries, his partner Yusuf remained not out on 62* from 36. Both batsmen hit a total of eight fours and nine sixes. They had a 85-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Four Sri Lankan bowlers ended the innings with an economy rate of 10. Farveez Maharoof and Rangana Herath were the only Sri Lanka Legends who could trouble the hosts in the Road Safety World Series 2021 Final.

Watch LIVE only on @Colors_Cineplex, #RishteyCineplex and for free on @justvoot. #UnacademyRoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/sqGaJyAoKs — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) March 21, 2021

The Pathan brothers shone in the Road Safety World Series 2021 Final

Sri Lanka Legends got off to a flier in their chase as TM Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya played the Indian bowlers well and took the team's score past 50. Jayasuriya hit five fours and a six in his 35-ball 43. Meanwhile, Dilshan scored 21 from 18.

Yusuf Pathan dismissed the two Sri Lankan openers and brought India Legends back into the game. His brother Irfan Pathan scalped the wickets of Upul Tharanga and Chamara Silva as Sri Lanka Legends were down to 91/4 in 12.5 overs.

Chinthaka Jayasinghe and Kaushalya Weeraratne tried their best to take his team to the Road Safety World Series 2021 title. However, their 64-run partnership was not enough to guide the Sri Lanka Legends home.

Yusuf Pathan won the Man of the Match award, while TM Dilshan was adjudged the best Player of the Road Safety World Series 2021.