Why Brett Lee's Australia Legends will not play Road Safety World Series 2021

Road Safety World Series 2021 will resume next week. India Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, and South Africa Legends will continue from where they left last year. But Australia Legends will not be a part of the competition this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic Covid restrictions will prevent the team from participating in the series this year.

"It is unfortunate that Australia Legends had to pull out due to their Domestic Covid restrictions," Rohan Lavsi, Head, Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18, said while announcing Road Safety World Series 2021.

The Australia Legends played one match in the series last year, where they lost to Sri Lanka Legends by seven runs in a close encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Pace bowler Brett Lee was the Australia Legends captain in Road Safety World Series 2020. Some big names like Brad Hodge, Michael Klinger, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Xavier Doherty, Clint McKay, and Brad Haddin were a part of the Australia Legends squad.

Australia Legends held the fourth position on the Road Safety World Series with no point to their name. Their net run rate of -0.350 helped them stay above the West Indies Legends, who are in fifth place with zero points and a -0.738 net run rate.

Two teams to replace Australia Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021

Introducing for the first time ever - England Legends! The historic pioneers of cricket are now part of #unacademyroadsafetyworldseries2021 Time to enjoy some of England's finest cricketers! See you on March 2nd. #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/TrfCB676P6 — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 18, 2021

The Road Safety World Series 2021 will feature six teams. Apart from the four teams mentioned above, England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will also be a part of the competition.

India Legends will play Bangladesh Legends in the opening match of the 2021 series. India Legends are at the number one spot on the points table with eight points to their name in two fixtures.