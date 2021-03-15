“I tried to invent 'Dil Scoop' and people tried to do a reverse sweep, switch hit” - Tillakaratne Dilshan

Former Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan has said that it is pleasing to see young cricketers playing innovative strokes, making the game more interesting.

Tillakaratne Dilshan is renowned as the inventor of the ‘Dil Scoop.’ In recent times, Glenn Maxwell and Rishabh Pant have stunned fans and experts with switch-hits and reverse-flicks.

At a virtual press conference, Tillakaratne Dilshan said about innovative batting in cricket:

"I think it is really good after this T20 cricket introduced to the world. Youngsters want to do things differently. I tried to invent 'Dil Scoop' and people tried to do a reverse sweep, switch hit. It is a really good thing to see new batters challenging themselves. They have the confidence that's why they are doing."

"Crowd really want to see different things. I'm really happy that newcomers are doing things differently," the former Sri Lankan opener added.

On the same topic, former Sri Lankan all-rounder Farveez Maharoof described Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Pant's reverse-flick as ‘outrageous.’ Pant pulled off the stroke against the pace of Jofra Archer in the first T20 against England. Maharoof said about the shot:

"I think it is difficult for bowlers to bowl at. If you see what Pant and Dilshan did recently, it is something outrageous. Bowling at close to 150kmph having the gut to do that. It's a last-moment shot as the bowler has to release and then the player has to play a shot."

Okay.. this isn’t just regular stuff Rishabh Pant!! Crazy shots on repeat #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/obPaBPsD6Y — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) March 12, 2021

Tillakaratne Dilshan is captaining Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series. The team have qualified for the semi-final of the event, having won five out of six matches. Maharoof is also a part of the Sri Lanka Legends squad.

Good feeling to play in India: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan made many trips to India during his playing days with Sri Lanka. He enjoyed playing against India, and came up with some memorable knocks against the Asian rivals.

Back with Sri Lanka Legends for the Road Safety World Series, which is being held in Raipur, the 44-year-old said it always feels good to play in India. He stated:

"It is a good feeling to play in India, big crowds cheering up and we are playing really good cricket which is important. We are enjoying our cricket really well. All 15 members of our squad are really good. We are looking to finish the next two games in the same manner."

Sri Lanka Legends hammered the England Legends by six wickets in their last encounter. Tillakaratne Dilshan put up a stupendous all-round show, claiming 4 for 6 with the ball and slamming an unbeaten 26-ball 61.