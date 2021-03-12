Watch: Rishabh Pant plays an outrageous reverse scoop off Jofra Archer for six

Rishabh Pant was at his innovative-best in Ahmedabad once again. The 23year-old wicketkeeper-batsman hit a stupendous reverse paddle sweep for a huge six off Jofra Archer in the first T20I against England.

In the fourth over of the game. Jofra Archer, fresh off dismissing KL Rahul, was in the midst of a blistering spell. He hurled a pacy good-length ball to Rishabh Pant, hoping to hassle the left-hander. But Rishabh Pant, anticipating that delivery from Archer, guided the ball over third-man, leaving the fast bowler bemused, to say the least.

Rishabh Pant exhibited just the precise footwork to exhibit that shot as he made sure the ball caught the middle of his bat. The shot evoked memories of a similar shot the left-hander played against James Anderson in the recently-concluded Test series.

Jofra Archer only let out an expression of rueful appreciation as he strode back to the top of his bowling mark. Here's the video of Rishabh Pant's outrageous shot:

The very next ball, Rishabh Pant, outwitted Archer again. The left-hander correctly anticipated a fuller delivery from the bowler. Making the necessary adjustment, Rishabh Pant produced a delightful flick to send the ball racing to the square-leg boundary.

Rishabh Pant love affair with Ahmedabad continues

Rishabh Pant

Earlier in the Indian innings, both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli went back to the hut cheaply. While Rahul (1) chopped a wide ball onto his off-stump, the Indian captain (0) played a loose stroke against leg-spinner Adil Rashid, trying to clear mid-off.

Coming in at no. 4, Rishabh Pant was once again tasked with getting the Indian innings back on track and put the pressure back on the opposition.

Advertisement

Signalling his intentions with a boundary, Rishabh Pant looked to impart momentum to the Indian innings when he hit Jofra Archer for a six and a four off consecutive balls. But just when he was looking good for more, the left-hander perished for 21, holing out to Jonny Bairstow off Ben Stokes while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary.

Nevertheless, it was a decent innings from Rishabh Pant on his return to white-ball cricket. Now, it remains to be seen if the left-hander is able to continue his good form in Test cricket in the shortest format of the game as well.

Rishabh Pant is on a humiliation spree with that shot. Come, bowl to him, get humiliated, smile, and go back to bowl again. #IndvEng — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 12, 2021