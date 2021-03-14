“One of the most beautiful things in cricket” - Kevin Pietersen on Yuvraj Singh's 4 sixes in an over

England Legends captain Kevin Pietersen was in awe of Yuvraj Singh after the India Legends all-rounder hit four sixes in an over against South Africa Legends in Match 13 of the Road Safety World Series.

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock when he smashed Zander de Bruyn for four consecutive sixes in the 18th over of the innings. Back in 2007, the left-hander had famously hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in a T20 World Cup clash.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Pietersen wrote about Yuvraj Singh’s batting prowess:

“One of the most beautiful things in cricket is watching the #PieChucker hitting sixes so easily! @YUVSTRONG12.”

Pie-chucker is a term Pietersen has been using for Yuvraj Singh as a reference to his bowling style since his playing days. The South African-born former England batsman struggled against the left-arm spin of Yuvraj Singh during his international career.

The two often took digs at each other at the peak of their careers. Post-retirement, though, the duo has mended fences.

One of the most beautiful things in cricket, is watching the #PieChucker hitting sixes so easily! @YUVSTRONG12 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 13, 2021

Yuvraj Singh’s all-round show sinks South Africa Legends

Yuvraj Singh was the star performer with an unbeaten 52 off 22 and 2 for 18 as India Legends defeated South Africa Legends by 56 runs. With the win, India Legends went back to the top of the points table, with 16 points and a better run rate than Sri Lanka.

Batting first, India Legends posted an imposing 204 for 3. Apart from Yuvraj Singh’s heroics, captain Sachin Tendulkar also shone with 60 off 37 balls. Tendulkar hit nine fours and one six during his innings.

After Virender Sehwag perished early for six, Tendulkar and S Badrinath (42 off 34) added 95 for the second wicket to keep the India Legends innings on track. Badrinath was forced to retire hurt after he injured his right hamstring, though.

While Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Badrinath combined to put India Legends in a position of dominance, Yusuf Pathan also contributed a quickfire 10-ball 23, smashing two fours and as many sixes.

South Africa Legends got off to an impressive start, with Andrew Puttick (41 off 35) and Morne van Wyk (48 off 35) adding 87 for the opening wicket. However, once the duo perished, South Africa Legends' batting crumbled.

Captain Jonty Rhodes was unbeaten on 22 off 21 as the chasing side ended with 148 for 7 in their 20 overs.