Road Safety World Series 2022 to be played across four venues in India: Reports

The Road Safety World Series 2022 is all set to be played across four venues in India from the last week of February. The previous edition, which began on March 7, 2020, had to be postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only four games were played before the pandemic forced the postponement of the tournament featuring legends of the game from seven countries. The rest of the games were played from March 5, 2021 with the final being played on March 21. India Legends led by Sachin Tendulkar, won the inaugural title having defeated the Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final at Raipur.

Now, amid speculation about the latest edition of the Road Safety World Series being shifted to the UAE, it has been decided that the tournament won't be moved out of India.

Speaking to ANI, a source said:

"Yes, we are looking to stage the tournament across four venues - Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow and Indore. The matches at Lucknow will only be held after March 10 as elections in Uttar Pradesh will be over by then."

When asked further about the kick-off date and schedule, the same source added:

"Right now, we are looking to stage the tournament between February and March. We are looking to kickstart it in the last week of February and the finals would be over by the last week of March."

Covid situation being closely monitored before allowing fans into stadiums

When enquired whether fans would be allowed to witness their icons in action when they take the field in the Road Safety World Series, the source said:

"The organizers and local administrations in these cities are also keeping a close watch on the current COVID scenario in the country to decide whether fans can be allowed in the stadium during the event. A final call on this will be taken at a later stage depending on the prevailing situation at that time."

The Road Safety World Series tournament, which aims at spreading awareness about road safety. While India clinched the previous edition of the tournament, Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan was adjudged Player of the Tournament having amassed 271 runs while also picking up 12 wickets.

