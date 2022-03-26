Road Safety World Series season 2 to kickstart on June 4 

The second season of the Road Safety World Series is all set to be played between June 4 and July 3 across three venues in Lucknow, Indore and Jodhpur.

The series, played by retired cricketers, is aimed at creating road safety awareness across the globe. It will be an eight-team competition, with New Zealand Legends being the newest entrant in the tournament.

Other participants include India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England.

Cricket legends from 8 countries - Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India will participate in the tournament



Road Safety World Series season 2 will be played from June 4 to July 3, 2022.Cricket legends from 8 countries - Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India will participate in the tournament

Former BCCI chief and current Sports Minister Anurag Thakur believes these kinds of platforms could play a decisive role in bringing social change. Thakur said in the statement released by the organisers:

“I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the road and road safety."

The event is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India.

"I believe that this series will be able to achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads" - Union minister on Road Safety World Series

The Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari also lauded the initiative behind the tournament. He hopes that every citizen will obey the traffic rules. Gadkari said:

“The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket. We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rule and regulation while on the road. For that to happen, we have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads."





India Legends Won Road Safety World Series by Defeating SL Legends!



#OnThisDay in 2021India Legends Won Road Safety World Series by Defeating SL Legends!With 233 runs, Sachin Tendulkar Top Scorer for INDL in this Tournament

India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar, were the winners of the inaugural edition of the tournament. They defeated West Indies Legends by 12 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

Yuvraj Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 49 off 20 deliveries, which included six towering sixes and one boundary.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar