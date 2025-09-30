Rohan Gavaskar picks India's Combined XI from 1983 and 2011 World Cups, leaves out his legendary father

Former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar picked a combined Indian XI from the 1983 and 2011 World Cups (via Cricbuzz). The Men in Blue won their first-ever World Cup back in 1983. After a long gap of 28 years, they won the title for the second time in 2011.

His first pick was Virender Sehwag over Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Sehwag scored 380 runs from eight matches with a century and a half-century. He then picked Sachin Tendulkar as the other opener and left out his legendary father, Sunil Gavaskar. With 482 runs, including two hundreds, Sachin was the highest run-getter for India in the 2011 World Cup.

At number three, he picked Mohinder Amarnath over Gautam Gambhir. Amarnath was the 'Man of the Match' in the semi-final and final of the 1983 World Cup. Rohan Gavaskar went with Virat Kohli over Yashpal Sharma at number four.

At number five, he picked Sandeep Patil over Suresh Raina. For number six, Rohan was put in a spot. He went with Kapil Dev over Yuvraj Singh, given he had to make just one pick. India won the 1983 World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy.

At number seven, for the wicketkeeper-batter, he went with MS Dhoni over Syed Kirmani. He then chose Harbhajan Singh over Kirti Azad, followed by Roger Binny over Munaf Patel. Binny was India's highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps in the 1983 World Cup.

Rohan Gavaskar then picked Zaheer Khan over Madan Lal. Zaheer was the joint-highest wicket-taker in 2011 with 21 scalps. His last pick was Balwinder Sandhu over S Sreesanth.

Rohan Gavaskar's Combined India XI from 1983 and 2011 World Cups: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohinder Amarnath, Virat Kohli, Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni (wk), Harbhajan Singh, Roger Binny, Zaheer Khan, and Balwinder Sandhu.

Rohan Gavaskar rates the 1983 World Cup win higher

Rohan Gasvaskar picked more players from the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team than the 1983 team in his Combined XI. However, he rated the 1983 win higher.

"When you have a look at the XI, there are more players from 2011. That is why the 1983 World Cup final win was even bigger. Because with the players that they had, the upsets that they did, and to put India on that pedestal in the world map, I rate the 1983 World Cup win higher," he said.

India beat the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final at Lord's. Notably, the West Indies had won both the previous editions in 1975 and 1979. Therefore, it was a monumental effort from Kapil Dev and Co. to defeat them in what was the first-ever final appearance.

