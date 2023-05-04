"Rohit Bhaiya was shocked"- Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on how the name 'KulCha' was coined for him and Kuldeep Yadav

Indian wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are together called as 'KulCha' by their fans, thanks to the impact that they have had on Indian cricket whenever they have played together.

The duo have played some games when they have absolutely dominated the opposition in the middle-overs, preventing them from getting to a par score. Arguably the peak of their partnership was during the ODI series against South Africa in 2018 which India ended up winning 5-1.

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Yuzvendra Chahal claimed that it was Virender Sehwag who coined the name 'KulCha' for the two spinners and also spoke about a stat that surprised current Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He said:

"I think it was during the South Africa series in 2018. He (Kuldeep) took 17 wickets and I took 16. That name was given by Viru Paaji (Sehwag). Call it KulCha or ChaKu whatever. In 34 games that we played together, we took 135 wickets. Rohit Bhaiya was shocked when we told him this stat."

Yuzvendra Chahal on origin of viral meme

Yuzvendra Chahal also comes across as a pretty funny character as he is always involved in some or the other hilarious moments on the field. One such moment was back in 2019 when he wasn't playing in a game and was just lying outside the boundary line.

The pose instantly became viral and Chahal's style became an overnight sensation. On this, the leg-spinner stated:

"(On his sleeping meme) It was 2019 and I wasn't playing the game. So I was just chilling by the boundary. I didn't even have the slightest of clue that it would become viral after the game."

It will be interesting to see if India can find a team balance that allows them to play both Chahal and Kuldeep together with the World Cup slated to be held in the country later this year.

