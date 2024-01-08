"Rohit should be captain in the T20 World Cup, Kohli also should be there” - Sourav Ganguly

Former captain Sourav Ganguly reckons that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29. He even backed Rohit to lead the team in the ICC event.

Both Rohit and Kohli made a comeback to T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan at home. They last featured in the format for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Ahead of the selection for the T20I series against Afghanistan, there were reports that Rohit and Kohli had expressed their willingness to be part of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Injuries to key players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav also aided their cause in a way.

According to Ganguly, both Rohit and Kohli must be part of India’s 2024 World Cup squad.

“Rohit should be the captain in the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli also should be there. Virat Kohli is an outstanding player,” he was quoted as saying in an India Today report.

When asked about the star players making a comeback to the Indian T20 team after a long absence, he replied:

"Nothing will happen."

The former India skipper also expressed happiness over the team’s performance during the recently concluded tour of South Africa.

Praising the side, he commented:

"India is a great team. If they lose one game, then people say a lot of things. But look at how they played, they won the ODI series, a 1-1 in T20Is and in the Tests.”

After losing the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs, India made a strong comeback to defeat the Proteas by seven wickets in Cape Town to square the series 1-1.

Rohit, Kohli back, but not place for Rahul in T20I squad

While Rohit and Kohli have been handed a T20I comeback for the series against Afghanistan, there is no place for another senior batter KL Rahul.

The selectors have picked Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma as their two keeping options, while Ishan Kishan has also been left out.

In Pandya’s absence, Shivam Dube finds a place in the T20I squad, while Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar are the three pacers in the team.

