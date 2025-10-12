"Did the same with Rohit and Kohli" - Former India opener lashes out at fan armies for peddling 'Gill jealous of Jaiswal' agenda

Former India opener Aakash Chopra hit out at fan armies for claiming that Shubman Gill is jealous of Yashasvi Jaiswal after the two were involved in a run out incident in the ongoing Test against West Indies in Delhi. Chopra pointed out that such fan bases had done the same thing with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well and urged them to stop selling fake narratives on social media.

Ad

Jaiswal (175) was run out early on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 11. He tried to steal a quick single, but Gill did not respond. As a result of the mix-up, the former ended up getting run out and had to drag himself off the field in disappointment.

Following the end of the second's day play, though, Jaiswal downplayed the incident as part and parcel of the game. Subsequently, a clip went viral of the two having a friendly discussion in the dressing room. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lashed out at social media fan armies and questioned why they want to pit teammates against each other. He commented:

Ad

Trending

"Gill ran for Nitish Reddy, but not for Jaiswal. Why? Because he is jealous of Jaiswal - What? Why are you saying such things? You guys did the same thing with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well. When they won the Champions Trophy, they were playing dandiya together. There were tears in their eyes when they lifted the T20 World Cup together and hugged each other.

Ad

"Now, we have started the same thing with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as well. They are friends, they play for the same team. Irrespective of whose fault it was [the run out], also look at the dressing room video of them having a friendly chat. This happened immediately after that incident. Even when Jaiswal was asked about it, he said such things happen," the 48-year-old added.

Ad

Chopra further urged the fan armies to stop the hatred and support Indian cricket as a whole, so that the game in the country can keep moving forward. He added:

"Honestly, once these fan armies are created, they actually started fighting as if it's a war. They make it seem like these players are playing against each other not with each other. Gill and Jaiswal's journey has just started. Let's write a different story instead of indulging in fan wars and trolling. Let's try and take Indian cricket forward."

Ad

Gill and Jaiswal are two of the most promising young batters in the current Indian line-up and have been touted for greatness by fans and experts.

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored tons in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Batting first after winning the toss in the Delhi Test against West Indies, India put up 518-5 declared on the board. Jaiswal top-scored with 175 off 258 balls, a knock which included 22 fours. Following Jaiswal's departure, Gill (129*) also went on to notch up a hundred. Earlier, Sai Sudharsan (87) missed out on a century.

Responding to India's first-innings total, West Indies were bowled out for 248 in their first innings. Asked to follow on, they made a good fightback and went to stumps on Day 3 at 173-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news