"Rohit is mentioning about me hiding out in Rajkot" - Cheteshwar Pujara's massive statement amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests on his retirement

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara addressed his potential retirement amid the 2025 Test series between England and India. India are in England for a five-match Test series, and have lost the first game by five wickets.
On ESPN Cricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara was asked about his reaction to a statement passed by Rohit Sharma during a press conference. When asked about Pujara, Rohit stated funnily that Pujara was hiding in Rajkot and did not meet him often. However, he added that the batter had not announced his retirement yet.
"He is just mentioning about me hiding out in Rajkot. But now I have started travelling a lot. I am doing media work as well. I will end up meeting Rohit in Mumbai. But yeah he is saying I have not retired and I am not done yet and I would agree to that. This is a phase where I am enjoying my cricket and I will carry on playing. The retirement part is something I will think about later. I like to live in the present," Pujara said. (40:55)
Pujara is currently on commentary duties for the Test series between England and India.
Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test for India in 2023
Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test match for India in 2023 and has been out of the team since. It was the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.
Pujara made his Test debut for India in 2010 against Australia in Bengaluru. The right-hander went on to establish himself as a vital cog in the middle order in India's Test batting line-up.
He has represented India in 103 Tests so far and has made 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara also has 19 hundreds and 35 fifties to his name in the format. He continues to play domestic cricket, having featured for Saurashtra in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.
Pujara played seven matches and scored 402 runs at an average of 40.20 with a double hundred to his name as well.
