"Rohit is mentioning about me hiding out in Rajkot" - Cheteshwar Pujara's massive statement amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests on his retirement

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara addressed his potential retirement amid the 2025 Test series between England and India. India are in England for a five-match Test series, and have lost the first game by five wickets.

On ESPN Cricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara was asked about his reaction to a statement passed by Rohit Sharma during a press conference. When asked about Pujara, Rohit stated funnily that Pujara was hiding in Rajkot and did not meet him often. However, he added that the batter had not announced his retirement yet.

"He is just mentioning about me hiding out in Rajkot. But now I have started travelling a lot. I am doing media work as well. I will end up meeting Rohit in Mumbai. But yeah he is saying I have not retired and I am not done yet and I would agree to that. This is a phase where I am enjoying my cricket and I will carry on playing. The retirement part is something I will think about later. I like to live in the present," Pujara said. (40:55)

Trending

Pujara is currently on commentary duties for the Test series between England and India.

Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test for India in 2023

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara last played a Test match for India in 2023 and has been out of the team since. It was the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

Pujara made his Test debut for India in 2010 against Australia in Bengaluru. The right-hander went on to establish himself as a vital cog in the middle order in India's Test batting line-up.

He has represented India in 103 Tests so far and has made 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara also has 19 hundreds and 35 fifties to his name in the format. He continues to play domestic cricket, having featured for Saurashtra in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

Pujara played seven matches and scored 402 runs at an average of 40.20 with a double hundred to his name as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news