'Rohit Sharma has the ability to excel in Australian conditions,' says Michael Hussey

  • India will tour Australia for a four-Test series, beginning December 3.
  • Michael Hussey believes that Australian conditions will be testing, but not for Rohit Sharma.
Modified 01 Jul 2020, 18:05 IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey believes that Rohit Sharma has the skills to perform well at the top of the order during India's tour Down Under later this year.

While most batsmen find it hard to score runs in Australia, Hussey believes that Rohit Sharma stands out because he has already been a top notch performer in limited-overs cricket.

"It's going to test any batsman in the world, but I think because he's (Rohit Sharma) played a lot of One-Day cricket batting at the top of the order, and now he's been having some success with the red ball game as well, that'll give him confidence coming in," Hussey said as per PTI.
"I have no doubt in my mind that he's got the ability and the skill and the temperament, to be able to handle it."

'Adaptibility will be the key for Rohit Sharma'

Hussey further explained that adaptability will be important for Rohit Sharma in the Australian conditions.

"I think he would adapt. No, worries at all of his batting at the top of the order. It will be challenging in Australian conditions against the top quality bowling attack with pace and bounce," Hussey said.

The 45-year-old also said that the return of Steve Smith and David Warner will make things difficult for the visitors. Smith and Warner missed India's historic Test series win over Australia in 2018 because it happened during their one-year ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering saga in South Africa.

If things go as planned, India will tour Australia for a four-match Test series, beginning December 3 at Gabba, Brisbane.

Rohit Sharma scored three centuries, including a double ton, against South Africa at home in his debut series as Test opener in October 2019. But he couldn’t play two games in New Zealand due to a calf injury.

Published 01 Jul 2020, 18:05 IST
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
