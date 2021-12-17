[In pics] Rohit Sharma addresses India U-19 players while in rehab at NCA

India's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma is currently recovering from his hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While there, he interacted with the India U-19 team, who are having a preparatory camp there.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today shared pics of Rohit Sharma addressing the India U-19 team. The BCCI captioned the post:

"Priceless lessons. #TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U-19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru."

The India U-19 team is in Bengaluru for a preparatory camp ahead of the Asia Cup tournament in the United Arab Emirates, which gets underway on December 23.

Rohit Sharma recovering from hamstring injury at NCA

Rohit Sharma recently suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out of India's upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa. He is currently at the NCA undergoing rehabilitation along with teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

Priyank Panchal replaced Rohit in India's Test squad for the series that begins on December 26.

The series was set to be Rohit Sharma's first outing after being promoted to vice-captaincy in the longest format. Sharma, who took over as India's T20 International (T20I) captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup, was also recently named their captain in ODIs as well.

In a video released by BCCI, Rohit spoke about Kohli's stint as captain and said:

"He has put the team in a position where there is no looking back. Those five years that he has led the team, he led from the front every time we stepped onto the park. There was clear grit, determination to win every game. That was the message to the entire squad and we had a great time playing under him".

Sharma also spoke about what he would bring to the table as captain and added:

"I have had very little opportunities to lead Team India but whenever I have gotten an opportunity, I have tried to keep one thing in common, which is clear communication to the players."

Rohit Sharma is set to return for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which will be his first assignment as captain in the 50-over format.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar