"Rohit Sharma has adopted the most aggressive approach among all captains in this World Cup" - Irfan Pathan on Indian skipper ahead of BNG clash

Irfan Pathan believes Rohit Sharma has adopted the most aggressive approach among all captains in the ongoing World Cup.

India have won their first three matches of the tournament and are currently placed atop the points table, ahead of New Zealand on net run rate. They will face Bangladesh in their next game in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about Rohit Sharma being seen defending in the nets, something he hasn't done in the matches, to which he responded:

"This is a backfoot punch for four. It is his timing. He is in very good form. The way he is leaving deliveries, it means he is not just coming and playing carelessly in the nets, and just playing the big shots."

The former India all-rounder added:

"He is going with full confidence into the practice but is still respecting the balls that need to be respected, but Rohit Sharma has adopted the most aggressive approach among all captains in this World Cup, which is not easy."

Sharma, who was dismissed for a duck in India's tournament opener against Australia, smashed 131 runs off 84 deliveries in their second game against Afghanistan. He followed that up with a 63-ball 86 in the Men in Blue's last game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

"We won't get tired of praising him" - Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has smashed 22 fours and 11 sixes in the tournament thus far. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan feels Rohit Sharma deserves plaudits. He reasoned:

"We won't get tired of praising him because he deserves praise considering the responsibility he has shouldered. He is playing shots extremely easily. You might see defensive as well as big shots in practice, but he will keep his attacking approach in the match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that all Indian players are looking calm and composed. He elaborated:

"All batters and bowlers you saw in practice, they were looking in great control when they were practicing and I was seeing them on the ground as well. They were relaxed and played foot volleyball for half an hour before the Pakistan match."

Pathan added the players are doing the fielding drills and putting in the effort within the limits, based on the requirement. He concluded by saying that everyone will keep praising Rohit if he continues playing the way he is doing.

