Rohit Sharma apologizes after dropping easy catch to deny Axar Patel hat-trick in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

India all-rounder Axar Patel missed out on his maiden Champions Trophy hat-trick after Rohit Sharma dropped Jaker Ali on the fourth delivery of the ninth over. India and Bangladesh are facing off at the Dubai International Stadium in what is their campaign opener of the ICC tournament.

Axar picked up back-to-back wickets by dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off the second and third deliveries of the ninth over. India tightened the fielding setup for Axar’s fourth delivery, increasing the chances of the all-rounder completing his hat-trick.

Unfortunately, Axar missed the opportunity by the barest of margins as Rohit Sharma failed to hold onto an easy catch. Rohit’s frustration was visible as he hit the turf with his hands multiple times to vent his anger.

Axar bowled a beautiful delivery and got a thick outside edge as the ball traveled straight to Sharma who was positioned at first slip. It was an easy catch but Rohit Sharma put it down, thereby denying Axar Patel a hat-trick.

After the ill-fated event, Rohit vented his frustration and then apologized to Axar and members of his team. Here’s a video of the same:

Bangladesh score a meager 39 runs in the first powerplay

Bangladesh suffered a terrible collapse in the opening 10 overs of the game and couldn’t hold the innings together after the early downfall. India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami was quick to dismiss Soumya Sarkar in the first over, handing India their first breakthrough.

Harshit Rana soon joined the celebrations as he dismissed Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck in the next over as Bangladesh were 2/2 in two overs. While the Bangla batters looked to build a partnership and look past the early blows, the Men in Blue bowlers kept striking.

Shami struck for a second time in the seventh over to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz before Axar Patel removed Tanzid and Mushfiqur. With that, Bangladesh lost five wickets inside the first 10 overs, that is the first powerplay, as India took the upper hand.

