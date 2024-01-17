Rohit Sharma breaks record for most T20I hundreds scored after stunning show in 3rd IND vs AFG T20I 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hit a record-breaking fifth T20I hundred during the series finale against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

With the brilliant three-figure knock, he goes past the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav, with whom he shared the record up until now. Apart from being the fifth ton of Rohit Sharma's T20I career, it also ended up being his highest score in the format.

The opening batter scored an unbeaten 121 runs off 69 deliveries to help India recover from a perilious situation after choosing to bat first. Rohit, despite technically getting off the mark with a boundary, had to wait until the seventh delivery to officially record his first run due to an incorrect umpiring decision.

Team India struggled against the Afghanistan pacers as Rohit Sharma watched the top order depart one by one inside the powerplay itself. He finally had a reliable partner in the form of Rinku Singh, and the duo stitched up a mammoth partnership for the fifth wicket, enabling them to cross the 200-run mark in the end quite comfortably.

Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell had recently matched Rohit Sharma's record, during the end stages of 2023. The No.1 ranked T20I batter scored a hundred in the third T20I against South Africa, while Glenn Maxwell recorded a ton in a mammoth chase against India in Guwahati after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden T20I hundred in 2015

The Hitman's maiden T20I hundred came in a losing cause against South Africa in Dharamsala in 2015. Two years later, he scored one of the fastest hundreds in T20 history, against Sri Lanka in Indore.

He narrowly missed out on a hundred on the tour of Ireland in 2018, but eventually got his third hundred soon in the series decider against England in Bristol. His fourth hundred came just two matches later as he scored an unbeaten 111 in a T20I win over West Indies in Lucknow.

How many T20I hundreds will The Hitman finish with following the end of his career? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App