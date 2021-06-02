"Rohit Sharma can hurt you really hard and he troubles me"- Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has picked Rohit Sharma as the batsman who has given him the toughest time in international cricket. Ali further praised the Indian batsman for his trademark 'pick-up shots'.

Hasan Ali shot into the limelight with his performance in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, where Pakistan emerged victorious. However, the 26-year-old's career took a downward trajectory after his recurring injury issues.

But the bowler has seemingly made a strong comeback and had fruitful outings against South Africa and Zimbabwe this year.

In a chat with Cricwick, Hasan Ali was asked about the toughest batsman he has bowled to in international cricket to which he replied:

“The batsman who I believe can give me tough time is Rohit Sharma and we saw that in the Asia Cup [2018] and World Cup [2019]. Although, in the Champions Trophy [2017], I didn’t get much of a chance to bowl at him. If its Rohit Sharma’s day, he can hurt you really hard and he troubles me. He has a lot of potential and can hit you anywhere. He plays the ball late and in the line of the delivery, especially his pick-up shots, which is not easy. Not every player can play such shots but Rohit has that ability."

𝗙.𝗥.𝗜.𝗘.𝗡.𝗗.𝗦, this is the reunion I am waiting for! pic.twitter.com/nGBhDA6yM4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 27, 2021

Hasan Ali will soon be seen in action in the second phase of PSL 2021 for Islamabad United, who are third in the points table. The sixth season of the PSL is expected to resume in the coming days.

Hasan Ali's brilliant recent form

How impressed are you with Hasan Ali? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BSvaGjlzTf — ICC (@ICC) May 11, 2021

Hasan Ali has picked up 26 wickets in his last four Tests at an astonishing average of just over 14, helping Pakistan to wins over South Africa and Zimbabwe this year.

The fast bowler was rewarded with the Man of the Series award during the Zimbabwe series, where the visitors won the contest 2-0.

The 26-year-old has scalped 57 wickets in Tests, 83 in ODIs and 48 in T20Is respectively.

Pakistan have done it 🔥



Hasan Ali slams a six to wrap up a 2-1 series win with eight balls remaining 🙌#PAKvSA | https://t.co/yCpa5Fvdbm pic.twitter.com/Vt3nSKMd5A — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2021

