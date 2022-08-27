Create

Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] “Captain meets captain” - Rohit Sharma catches up with Babar Azam ahead of the blockbuster clash

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam shared smiles off the field ahead of big game. [Pic credits: PCB]
James Kuanal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 27, 2022 06:06 PM IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma met his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam ahead of the high-octane clash between the two countries on Sunday (August 28).

In a clip shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the two skippers were seen catching up during the practice session. The duo enjoyed some light moments off the field at the ICC Academy.

Sharing the minute-long video on Twitter, PCB wrote:

“Captain meets Captain”
©️ meets ©️#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/OgnJZpM9B1

The two batters will be in action during their Asia Cup opener on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Fans on Twitter quickly reacted to the heart-warming video shared online. Here are some of the reactions:

“We always look forward to this India versus Pakistan clash”- KL Rahul backs Rohit Sharma-led India to challenge Babar Azam and Co.

Indian vice-captain KL Rahul said that the players in the camp are excited to play in the high-voltage encounter.

He said it would be a great challenge to compete against a big team like Pakistan in their opening contest. Rahul said:

"For now, we are all very excited as players. We always look forward to this India versus Pakistan clash. It will be a good challenge for us to compete against a big team like Pakistan."
“As we all know, there is a huge history and rivalry between India and Pakistan as these games are always been high intensity."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to avenge their 10-wicket loss against arch-rivals Pakistan they suffered in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue.

Rahul stressed:

“We are looking forward to going all out there and playing our best game...... the match starts from zero.”

Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will aim to continue their impressive run against the Men in Blue.

Defending champions India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won the title seven times.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

