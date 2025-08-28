  • home icon
Rohit Sharma celebrates 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi with parents, brother & extended family [In Pictures]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 28, 2025 15:33 IST
Rohit Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday. (Pic: Instagram/rohitsharma45).
Rohit Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday. (Pic: Instagram/rohitsharma45).

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. The star cricketer enjoyed the festivities and prayed to Ganpati Bappa alongside his parents and brother.

As per Drik Panchang, 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across India on Wednesday, August 27, to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day Hindu festival will conclude with the Visarjan on September 6.

A few pictures surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his parents, brother and extended family.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran showed impressive batting form in the edition.

He was MI's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 418 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 149.28. The five-time champions' campaign ended with a five-wicket loss to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Notably, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket during IPL 2025. The ace opening batter currently remains active in only one international format, ODIs.

His announcement came before the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Sharma wrote in an Instagram story on May 7:

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format."
Shubman Gill was appointed as India's new Test captain after Sharma's red-ball retirement. His stint kicked off with a five-match away series in England, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rohit Sharma could be seen in action next during India's three-match ODI series against Australia

Rohit Sharma last played for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Under his captaincy, the Men in Blue trumped New Zealand by four wickets in the final to clinch the ICC trophy.

He scored 180 runs across five innings at an average of 36 in the 50-over competition. The 38-year-old could make his much-awaited return to international cricket later this year in October.

India are scheduled to play a three-match away ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19 in Perth. The second and third ODIs will take place in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25), respectively.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
