Rohit Sharma cuts angry look as security guard tries to stop young fan from meeting him ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series [Watch]

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed fury over a security guard for trying to stop a young fan from meeting him during a training session in Mumbai. The 38-year-old was practicing at the iconic Shivaji Park when the incident transpired.Rohit's session took place in the presence of former batting coach Abhishek Nayar, who advised the fans to maintain some distance from the legendary batter. However, a security guard seemingly went overboard and tried to push away a young fan trying to meet Rohit.The veteran batter was visibly unimpressed by the security guard's actions and urged him to allow the fan to come to him.Here is a video of the same:Rohit is preparing for the upcoming ODI series in Australia, starting on October 19. The champion cricketer was recently replaced as ODI captain by Shubman Gill. Rohit has already retired from the T20I and Test formats, despite leading India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.&quot;It’s not about one year or two years of work&quot; - Rohit Sharma on the 2025 Champions Trophy triumphRohit Sharma was recently felicitated during the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai for leading Team India to glory in the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE. Incidentally, it was Rohit's last assignment as India's ODI skipper, with the side going undefeated through the tournament.The 38-year-old top-scored with a brilliant 76 off 83 deliveries in the grand finale against New Zealand.When asked about the triumph during the felicitation, Rohit Sharma said (via News18):&quot;Look, I love that team, loved playing with them, and it’s a journey that we were all into for many years. It’s not about one year or two years of work. It was about getting into work from many years. We’d come so close to winning that trophy many times, but we couldn’t just get over the line. That is where everyone decided that we need to do something different, and there are two (ways) to look at it.&quot;He concluded:&quot;There’s always a thought of doing that and then actually going and doing that. It cannot be done by one or two players. We needed everyone to buy into that thought, which was good from everyone.&quot;The 2025 Champions Trophy victory was India's first ODI ICC title since 2013, when they triumphed in the Champions Trophy in England.