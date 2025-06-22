Rohit Sharma dines with family during Abu Dhabi vacation amid ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Picture]

Star Team India batter Rohit Sharma was seen dining with his family during his Abu Dhabi vacation amid the first Test between England and India. The Indian team is currently in England for a five-match Test series.

Post the IPL 2025 season, Rohit Sharma flew to Abu Dhabi with his family for a vacation. The cricketer posted a picture on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen enjoying dinner with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, daughter Samaira and other family members.

As the family posed for a picture on the dinner table, Rohit, Ritika, and Samaira were seen all smiles with a picturesque background. The star batter donned a white t-shirt for his dinner outing.

As far as the first Test between England and India is concerned, the two teams are squaring off at Headingley, Leeds. Two days of play have taken place so far. India batted first and put up a solid total of 471 in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries.

In reponse, the hosts got to 209/3, trailing by 262 runs at the close of play on the second day.

Rohit Sharma will play only ODIs for India

Post the IPL 2025 season, Rohit Sharma has not been in action as far as cricket is concerned. He played for the Mumbai Indians (MI), making 418 runs from 15 matches at an average of 29.85 with four half-centuries.

Rohit had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, which is why the star batter is not in England for the ongoing series. The right-hander played 67 Tests for India and scored 4301 runs from 116 innings at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.

After leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit had announced retirement from T20Is as well. Therefore, he will now be seen playing only ODI cricket for India and will also lead the side in the format. India next play ODIs against Bangladesh in August later this year. It will be interesting to see if he will lead the nation atthe 2027 ODI World Cup.

