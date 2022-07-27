Rohit Sharma drops out of Top 5 of ICC Rankings for ODI batters; Imad Wasim above Hardik Pandya among all-rounders

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has dropped out of the top five of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. Quinton de Kock has taken his place after an impressive outing in the recently-concluded series against England.

The South African scored 92 runs off 76 balls in the third ODI against England. Unfortunately, the match was abandoned due to rain. Nevertheless, De Kock climbed two places on the ICC ODI Rankings for batters.

He now owns the fourth position with 784 rating points to his name. Virat Kohli, who previously held the spot, has slipped down to fifth with 774 rating points. Rohit Sharma has slipped to sixth with 770 rating points.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to be the top-ranked batter on the list with 892 rating points. His compatriot Imam-ul-Haq is second, while South African batter Rassie van der Dussen owns the third position.

There were no changes in the Top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers, with Trent Boult continuing to be at the helm. On the all-rounders' charts, Hardik Pandya slipped from eighth to tenth. Pakistan's Imad Wasim and Oman's Zeeshan Masood have jumped above him.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slipped but Shreyas Iyer rises on ICC Rankings

Shreyas Iyer has scored two fifties in his last two ODIs (Image: Getty)

Shreyas Iyer, the vice-captain for India in their ongoing ODI series against West Indies, has jumped 20 places on the ICC Rankings to attain the 54th place. Iyer smashed two consecutive fifties in the first two ODIs against West Indies.

R.Sport @republic_sports



republicworld.com/sports-news/cr… Shreyas Iyer moves up 20 places in ICC ODI rankings after twin fifties in West Indies Shreyas Iyer moves up 20 places in ICC ODI rankings after twin fifties in West Indiesrepublicworld.com/sports-news/cr…

As far as the T20I Rankings are concerned, there were no changes in the Top 10. Babar Azam, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammad Nabi are the top-ranked batter, bowler and all-rounder, respectively.

Will Rohit Sharma return to the Top 5 of the ICC ODI Rankings this year? Sound off in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far