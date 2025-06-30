Rohit Sharma enjoys romantic moments with Ritika Sajdeh on Switzerland holiday [In Pictures]

Team India batter Rohit Sharma is enjoying romantic moments with his wife Ritika Sajdeh on their Switzerland holiday. The star batter embarked on a long vacation after the IPL 2025 season. He was first seen in Abu Dhabi and is now enjoying his time in Italy and Switzerland.

Rohit Sharma posted pictures from his Switzerland holiday on Instagram. The first picture is of him with Ritika, where the two can be seen standing with each other as Rohit has his arm over her neck amid a scenic background.

In another picture, Rohit and Ritika can be seen walking down a street with the sun shining bright.

The Indian team is currently in England for a five-match Test series. They lost the first Test at Headingley and are 0-1 down in the series. Rohit Sharma had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket just ahead of the England series and is thus not with the team in England.

Rohit Sharma opens up on 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

India celebrated the anniversary of their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. They had beaten South Africa on June 29, 2024, in the final to win the trophy under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Talking on JioHotstar (via Times of India), Rohit recalled the victory moment and expressed his feelings.

“Barbados will forever be in my veins. This is the proudest moment of my cricketing career. To lift that trophy, to be crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Champions—it was surreal. I played in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and we won under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. And now, to win it again with Rahul Dravid as head coach—it meant everything to this group.“We’ve seen heartbreak. We’ve come so close. That’s why this one was so special. We worked and planned relentlessly—every day. And when we finally won, all the emotions came pouring out. The younger players, especially those playing their first World Cup, realised how hard it is to win one," he said.

After leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit announced his retirement from the format. Having retired from Tests and T20Is, he will now be seen playing only ODI cricket for India.

