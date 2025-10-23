Mitchell Starc took the prized scalp of all-set Rohit Sharma in the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The left-arm seamer dismissed Rohit for 73 runs off 97 balls. His innings comprised two sixes and seven boundaries.

With the dismissal, Starc also broke the 118-run third-wicket partnership between Rohit and Shreyas Iyer.

The dismissal came in the 30th over of India’s innings. Starc bowled a short delivery, and Rohit went for a pull shot. Hazlewood moved towards his right at long leg to complete the catch. The former India captain looked frustrated as he failed to consolidate after a good start, missing out on the triple-figure mark.

Watch the video here (from 11:17 PM IST timestamp).

This was the second consecutive time that Starc dismissed Rohit in the three-match series. He previously removed Rohit, caught behind in the slips for 8 in the series opener.

Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma smashed his 59th half-century in ODIs, his fifth Down Under and 10th against the Aussies. The 38-year-old also completed 150 sixes in SENA countries – 55 sixes in Australia, 48 in England, 31 in New Zealand, and 16 in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer resurrect India after Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli fall cheaply in the 2nd ODI vs Australia

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer ensured India bounced back after skipper Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli departed for 9 and 0, respectively, in the second ODI against Australia. Apart from Rohit, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has also completed his half-century.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 143/3 after 31.1 overs, with Iyer (56 off 72) and Axar Patel (2 off 5) at the crease. Xavier Bartlett has been the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets in a single over.

Team India are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series. They lost the first ODI by seven wickets via the DLS method. A win would keep them alive in the series and set up a series decider in Sydney on Saturday, October 25.

Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

