“To average 50-plus in the T20 format, it is crazy and unreal” - Rohit Sharma hails Virat Kohli

Team India’s limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has applauded Virat Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket, stating that a batter of his quality is very important to the team.

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Rohit as India’s new ODI captain and Test vice-captain. Kohli will continue to lead in the longer format of the game. Earlier, Rohit had also replaced Kohli as T20I captain after the latter stepped down from the post following the conclusion of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

Hailing Kohli, Rohit asserted on the show "Backstage with Boria" that the former will remain a leader in the team. The seasoned opener stated:

"A batter of his (Kohli’s) quality is always needed in the squad. To have an average of 50 plus in the T20 format, it is crazy and unreal. Obviously, with the experience… he has batted and bailed India out so many times from difficult situations. The quality and his kind of batsmanship is required. Plus, he is still a leader of the team. All those things put together, you don’t want to miss out. You don’t want to ignore that kind of stuff. His presence is very important to the team.”

Although Kohli had resigned from T20 captaincy, he was keen to remain leader in both ODIs and Tests. However, the selectors, while announcing the Test squad for South Africa on Wednesday, also confirmed that Rohit would lead the team in both ODIs and T20Is henceforth.

In his maiden assignment as Team India’s full-time T20 skipper, Rohit captained India to a 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand at home.

Selectors took the final call on Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as ODI leader: Reports

According to a report in the Indian Express, discussions over Rohit taking complete charge of the white-ball teams from Kohli had been taking place for a while in the BCCI. Apparently, the selectors took the final call on the matter.

A BCCI insider was quoted as saying by the paper:

“The BCCI wanted absolute clarity between red-ball and white-ball cricket. The BCCI wanted a complete (leadership) separation between the longest format and shorter formats to avoid any confusion. In the end, it was left to the selectors to take a call. They decided to appoint Rohit as new ODI captain.”

Rohit’s first assignment as full-time ODI skipper of the Indian team will be the three-match series in South Africa, which will be played from January 19 to 23.

Edited by Samya Majumdar