Rohit Sharma hilariously shakes hands with Odisha CM after IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

India captain Rohit Sharma shared a lighthearted handshake with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after the second ODI of the three-match series against England. The match was held on Sunday, February 9, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

England won the toss and chose to bat first. Solid innings from Ben Duckett (65) and Joe Root (69), along with valuable contributions from Harry Brook (31), captain Jos Buttler (34), and Liam Livingstone (41), helped the visitors post a total of 304 runs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets.

In reply, captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (60) put together an outstanding opening partnership of 136 runs from just 100 balls. Rohit played a brilliant knock, bringing up his 32nd ODI century. He scored 119 off 90 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and seven sixes. Shreyas Iyer contributed 44, while Axar Patel remained not out on 41 as India chased down the target with four wickets in hand.

Player of the Match Rohit Sharma was seen with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, where the Indian skipper shared a humorous handshake and playfully raised Majhi's hand in celebration.

Here’s a video of the moment:

India and England will square off in the series finale on Wednesday, February 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma enters the top 10 list of players with the most ODI runs

India opener Rohit Sharma was under significant pressure due to his recent poor form, but he returned to form with a match-winning century in the second game against England. The right-handed batter scored 119 runs, taking his career total to 10,987 runs and becoming the player with the 10th most runs in ODI history.

In addition, Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle to become the player with the second-most sixes in ODIs (338), trailing only Shahid Afridi (351). He also overtook Rahul Dravid (10,889) to become the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

