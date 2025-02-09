Rohit Sharma hits a stunning six to notch up his 32nd ODI century during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma returned to form in style with a sensational century on Sunday (February 9) in the second ODI against England. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosted the clash.

England batted first after winning the toss and got all out for 304 runs in 49.5 overs. Rohit Sharma then walked to the crease with Shubman Gill in the chase after facing a lot of criticism due to his recent poor batting form in international cricket.

Rohit answered the critics with his bat as he looked in imperious touch from the outset, smashing the ball all around the park to set up a great platform for his side. He brought up his century in the 26th over with a magnificent six against Adil Rashid over the long-off region, dismissing all the concerns about his batting form before the ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit played with a similar tempo throughout his innings of 119 (90) before perishing in the 30th over after India got to 220. While playing at a strike rate of 132, he smashed seven sixes and 12 fours in the innings.

India suffered a mini-collapse after Rohit's dismissal as England fought hard to get back into the contest. However, all-rounder Axar Patel (41*) and Ravindra Jadeja (11*) did not allow it by finishing the chase in the 45th over to give India a 4-wicket victory.

"Rohit Sharma played a fantastic knock and put us in a lot of pressure"- England captain Jos Buttler after losing 2nd ODI vs India 2025

At the post-match presentation, England captain Jos Buttler applauded Rohit Sharma for his magnificent knock in the chase, saying:

"Rohit Sharma played a fantastic knock and put us in a lot of pressure. He has been doing it for some time in ODIs.

Reflecting on the loss, Buttler added:

"Looking at the wicket, we wanted to get runs on the board. Maybe skidded on a bit under the lights. Two guys at the top did fantastically well. We needed to get to 330-350 runs, that might have been defendable. Keep making stapes in the right direction. Results aren't there but we want to keep the players at the task."

India and England will square off horns in the final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

