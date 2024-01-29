"Rohit Sharma had to do a job that Sachin Tendulkar did for many years" - Sanjay Manjrekar after India's 28-run loss in 1st Test vs England

Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Rohit Sharma needed to single-handedly carry the inexperienced Indian batting lineup while chasing a 231-run target in the recently concluded Test series opener against England in Hyderabad.

Manjrekar pointed out how Sachin Tendulkar played a similar role for several years in his career. Suggesting that the Men in Blue seemed to be under immense pressure after being asked to chase down a tricky target, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"You saw Yashasvi Jaiswal got 80 at a strike rate of 100. In the second innings, for no reason, the strike rate was 40. The one reason has to be that they came in to bat feeling the pressure. That is where Rohit Sharma had to do a job that Sachin Tendulkar did for many years — be that one batter to take care."

Rohit Sharma got off to a good start in the fourth innings. However, he failed to convert it into a big score and was ultimately dismissed for 39. India were bundled out for just 202 on Day 4, suffering a 28-run defeat.

Manjrekar also highlighted how India's young batters did not show enough courage and were extra cautious. He mentioned that the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer should be given the freedom to play their natural game, irrespective of the situation. Manjrekar added:

"India once again erred on the side of too much caution. If you've got players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, or Shreyas Iyer, who project themselves as attacking players, then no matter what the situation, they've got to stick to that style because that is something they are more comfortable with. And if in that endeavour India lose a match, the fans also have to be understanding that they tried to play what they were good at."

England's debutant spinner Tom Hartley ran through India's batting lineup in the fourth innings, claiming seven wickets.

"The time has come for us to look at this Indian team from the temperament point of view" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar further stated that India have succumbed to pressure on multiple occasions in the recent past. He said that the team lacks the temperament to win the game once the opposition is in the driver's seat.

Speaking about India's loss to England, the cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"The time has come for us to look at this Indian team from the temperament point of view. When their backs are against the wall and the pressure is immense, where they realise what is at stake if they lose the game."

England have claimed a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6.

