Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are the 2nd best opening pair in Tests at the moment: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has rated the combination of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal as the second-best opening pair in Test cricket at the moment. He did the analysis based on the openers' performances over the last couple of years.

Aakash Chopra put forth his views on the current opening scenario in Test cricket on his YouTube channel.

The reputed commentator started by asserting that the standard of Test openers has gone down from earlier and listed some of the successful opening partnerships from the bygone era.

"There was a time when we had very good opening partnerships in World cricket like Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden-Justin Langer, Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes, Alastair Cook-Andrew Strauss and Graeme Smith-Herschelle Gibbs."

Aakash Chopra observed that current openers across the world are struggling against the moving ball.

"But today's openers are not able to deal with the swinging ball. The new ball is repeated attacking you and you have no answer. That is why we are looking at the opening pairs across the world."

The former Delhi opener mentioned that the England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley had done a decent job in the series against West Indies but felt it was too early to judge them.

"Recently we saw the new opening pair of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley. They seem okay to me, they are doing good currently but we don't know long term."

Aakash Chopra started his analysis with the South African openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram, who have averaged a poor 12.53 as a pair in the last two years.

"They have been opening for a long time. Elgar even scored quite a few runs in one match in India. They have an average partnership of 12.53, which you can say is absolutely ridiculous, with a highest partnership of 56. Markram has an individual average of 25.6 while Elgar's is 29.3. Obviously when their individual averages are less, the partnership average would also be low."

Aakash Chopra talked about the Australian opening pair of David Warner and Joe Burns next. He opined that although they had done a pretty good job with an average of 65.4, Warner's performances in challenging conditions are questionable and Burns is relatively young in his international career.

"They have actually done a decent job. They have a partnership average of 65.4 with Warner averaging 55.1 and Burns 41.8. So, it's not too bad at all. But are they the best at the moment? Warner coming to India - no way. Burns when he comes, we will see."

"I personally feel that they are doing good but Warner didn't have a good Ashes as well. In challenging conditions, you find Warner slightly wanting and Joe Burns is still too young. Till some time back, Marcus Harris was opening for them."

The New Zealand opening pair of Tom Latham and Tom Blundell was the third partnership considered by Aakash Chopra.

"They are good because they average 47.14. And they have scored a lot of runs at home, with the New Zealand conditions being tough. Latham averages 52.9 and Blundell 41.3.

Aakash Chopra rated the pair quite high considering that they have scored a majority of their runs in tough home conditions, and individually done well in India and Australia as well.

"Blundell also had a very good tour to Australia. We can call this pair fairly decent. Tom Latham has scored runs in India as well while Blundell didn't come here."

Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

Aakash Chopra was optimistic that Rohit Sharma will do well in the Australia Test series

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal was the last partnership discussed by Aakash Chopra, with the pair having done well in the few matches they have played together.

"It is a new partnership and it is growing. They have done a good job in the limited opportunities. They have an average of almost 70 together with Rohit averaging 73.6 and Mayank 57.3. These are fairly good numbers."

A good century by Mayank Agarwal. He has worked hard since his debut in Australia.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that although the duo has done well at home, their real test would be in challenging overseas conditions.

"But what goes against them is that they have not played together outside India. When we went to New Zealand, Mayank had Prithvi Shaw as the partner as Rohit was not there and before that Rohit was not being made to open. Mayank was fairly decent but we have not seen Rohit as an opener overseas."

While ranking all the opening pairs, Aakash Chopra opted for Tom Latham and Tom Blundell as the best opening combination currently.

"I am going with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell as the best opening pair in Test match scenario at this moment."

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal occupied the second spot in Aakash Chopra's ranking of the current opening pairs in Test cricket.

"At close second I will keep the Indian openers, Rohit and Mayank. I hope that when Rohit goes to Australia now, he will do well, he has got enough experience and not much to prove. The 14-day quarantine will work in everybody's favour because you will befriend the conditions."

Aakash Chopra listed David Warner and Joe Burns as the 3rd best opening pair at the moment, while again expressing doubts about the SRH captain's ability in bowler-friendly conditions.

"At No.3, I will keep Warner and Burns because Warner I am still skeptical. I like the player but I am not a 100% convinced of him as a Test match opener in challenging conditions."

Mayank Agarwal has scored 974 runs at an average of 57.29 in the 11 Test matches he has played so far. While he averages a Bradmanesque 99.50 at home, it dips down to 34.27 in overseas conditions.

Rohit Sharma has scored 556 runs at an extraordinary average of 92.66 in the 5 Test matches he has played at home as an opener. But he is yet to face the new ball in overseas conditions, which might prove to be the real test for him as an opener in Test cricket.