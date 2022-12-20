Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini officially ruled out of 2nd IND vs BAN Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has failed to recover from his thumb injury in time for the second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played in Dhaka from Thursday, December 22. The BCCI has released an official statement, ruling out the skipper from the second Test.

Rohit sustained an injury to his thumb while attempting a catch in the slips during the second ODI against Bangladesh. He, however, walked out to bat later in the game and played an incredible knock of 51* despite the injury.

The captain was in a race against time to recover from the injury and it seemed like he would make it to Dhaka before the second Test. The BCCI has now stated that the medical team has advised Rohit Sharma to give himself more time to be fully fit for the games in the future.

Here's what a part of the media release from the BCCI read:

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh."

The board confirmed that Indian pacer Navdeep Saini has also been ruled out of the second Test due to a muscle strain. The statement further read:

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury."

India's updated squad for 2nd Test

KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

