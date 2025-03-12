Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli, Varun Chakaravarthy jumps massive 16 spots in ICC rankings after 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma climbed two places in the latest update of the ICC Rankings for ODI batters following the Champions Trophy campaign. The latest surge puts him in the top three, as he rose from the fifth spot after his match-winning heroics in the final against New Zealand on March 9.

Rohit scored 76 runs off 83 deliveries to steer India's run chase at the Dubai International Stadium. He played the long game after initially going after the New Zealand pacers, to calm the storm against the spin attack. His efforts have increased his rating to 756, as he overtook fellow teammate Virat Kohli and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen in the process.

Kohli, who was trapped LBW by Michael Bracewell for just one run, dropped one spot to fifth in the rankings.

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill is still the No.1 ranked batter in the format after overtaking Babar Azam for the summit spot ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer remains rooted at No.8 after ending as Team India's leading run-scorer in the tournament.

2025 Champions Trophy Player of the Tournament, Rachin Ravindra, climbed 14 spots to 14th spot to mark a stunning rise. The left-handed all-rounder scored 262 runs in just four innings, which included two hundreds against Bangladesh and South Africa, respectively.

As far as the bowling rankings are concerned, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy emerges as the biggest winner by jumping 16 spots. Ending as the joint second-leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy, he is now ranked 80th on the list.

The spinner had only played one ODI coming into the tournament, but played a huge role in the latter stages of the campaign after replacing Harshit Rana in the playing XI.

He endured a similar rise in the T20I rankings after making his comeback in late 2024, and currently holds the No.2 spot after a record-breaking home series against England in January 2025.

Kuldeep Yadav rises three spots to be No.3 ranked ODI bowler after 2025 Champions Trophy final heroics

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been rewarded for his fine spell in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He is now the No.3 ranked bowler after climbing three spots, overtaking fellow spinners Bernard Scholtz and Keshav Maharaj in the process.

The left-arm wrist spinner brought India back into the contest by dismissing Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson in quick succession after the first powerplay. He ended with figures of 2-40 off his 10 overs, and finished with seven wickets in the campaign.

