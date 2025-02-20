Rohit Sharma perishes for 41 as Rishad Hossain completes a fine catch during IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

India skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed nine runs short of his half-century during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener against Bangladesh. The two teams locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Rohit looked in good touch as he took the field to chase down the 229-run target set by the opposition. Opening the batting alongside his deputy Shubman Gill, the duo put up a quick 69-run partnership off 59 deliveries to get India’s chase going.

Bangladesh finally got their first breakthrough on the penultimate delivery of the first powerplay as Taskin Ahmed dismissed Sharma for a 36-ball 41. The Indian captain came down the track and attempted an uppish shot off Ahmed’s length delivery outside off.

The ball hit the bottom of his bat and pitched straight up as Rishad Hossain, positioned at point, ran backward to settle under the ball and complete a fine catch. Rohit Sharma’s innings comprised seven boundaries as the 37-year-old provided his side with a fiery start before walking back to the dugout.

During his time out on the crease, Rohit Sharma completed 11000 ODI runs, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

Rohit Sharma’s men restrict Bangladesh to a decent score despite Towhid Hridoy’s ton

Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy brought up a century despite struggling with a hamstring issue. The batter did not give up even when he struggled to take singles and brought up a fine hundred, thereby taking his side from 35/5 to 228/10 before being dismissed.

Seven of Bangladesh’s 11 batters were dismissed for single-digit scores, including four who walked out for a duck. India’s Mohammed Shami was the wrecker-in-chief as he completed a brilliant five-wicket haul, registering 5/53 in his 10-over spell.

Shami proved why he is one of the finest bowlers on the Indian side, especially in ICC tournaments, with his bowling tactics. Harshit Rana and Axar Patel supported him well as they picked up three and two wickets, respectively. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav remained wicketless.

