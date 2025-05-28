Rohit Sharma personally requests Gautam Gambhir to reappoint T Dilip ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests: Reports

T Dilip is reportedly set to be reappointed as the fielding coach of the senior men's Indian cricket team. According to a Cricbuzz report, star Indian batter Rohit Sharma convinced both the BCCI and head coach Gautam Gambhir to reappoint T Dilip.

His current contract with the BCCI was set to run down in May, and it was expected that it wouldn't be renewed, along with other members of the support staff, including former batting coach Abhishek Nayar.

However, he has reportedly been recalled for the fielding coach position ahead of the all-important England tour. India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series in June this year.

As per the report, Rohit Sharma personally requested head coach Gautam Gambhir to reappoint T Dilip. He has been offered a temporary one-year extension, as per the aforementioned report.

“Dilip is a good coach, who served the team well for over three years (from 2021). He knows most of these cricketers very closely. So, to have him on board for a big series (vs England) will do the team only good," a source was quoted as saying by PTI (via News18).

England tour a tough challenge for India without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, the England tour will be a tough challenge for the Indian team, which is now in the transition phase. Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma have all announced their retirements from Test cricket, and Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain.

Without the three experienced senior players, the five-match series in England will be a test for the new-look Indian team after two successive Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia. It also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

