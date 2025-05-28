Rohit Sharma personally requests Gautam Gambhir to reappoint T Dilip ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests: Reports

T Dilip is reportedly set to be reappointed as the fielding coach of the senior men's Indian cricket team. According to a Cricbuzz report, star Indian batter Rohit Sharma convinced both the BCCI and head coach Gautam Gambhir to reappoint T Dilip.
His current contract with the BCCI was set to run down in May, and it was expected that it wouldn't be renewed, along with other members of the support staff, including former batting coach Abhishek Nayar.
However, he has reportedly been recalled for the fielding coach position ahead of the all-important England tour. India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series in June this year.
As per the report, Rohit Sharma personally requested head coach Gautam Gambhir to reappoint T Dilip. He has been offered a temporary one-year extension, as per the aforementioned report.
“Dilip is a good coach, who served the team well for over three years (from 2021). He knows most of these cricketers very closely. So, to have him on board for a big series (vs England) will do the team only good," a source was quoted as saying by PTI (via News18).
England tour a tough challenge for India without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Meanwhile, the England tour will be a tough challenge for the Indian team, which is now in the transition phase. Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma have all announced their retirements from Test cricket, and Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain.
Without the three experienced senior players, the five-match series in England will be a test for the new-look Indian team after two successive Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia. It also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India.
