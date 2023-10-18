"Rohit Sharma plays fast in any case" - Mohammad Kaif wants Shubman Gill to give himself a little time in IND vs BNG World Cup 2023 clash

Mohammad Kaif wants Shubman Gill to play slightly cautiously at the start of his innings in India's World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh, highlighting that his opening partner Rohit Sharma is usually aggressive in the initial overs.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Bangla Tigers in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Gill, who missed India's first two games of the tournament due to dengue, played a few sublime shots in their last match against Pakistan but lost his wicket after scoring 16 runs off 11 deliveries.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about the approach Gill should adopt against Bangladesh, to which he responded:

"I want him to spend a little time. Rohit Sharma plays fast in any case. So you can give yourself a little time because you haven't played continuous matches in the World Cup. So give yourself five to ten balls and then you can attack."

The former India batter was happy that the opener was seen honing his defensive game in the nets. He said:

"I feel he will have to defend at the start. He is practicing defense there, which is good. You need to come in line and give respect to the balls. You can do that at the start."

Gill has been in sublime form this year, especially in ODI cricket. He has smashed 1246 runs at an excellent average of 69.22 and an equally impressive strike rate of 105.41 in 21 innings.

"He hit a four off the first ball, kept playing shots, and got out at point" - Mohammad Kaif on Shubman Gill's knock against Pakistan

Shubman Gill hit four fours in his 16-run knock against Pakistan. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif believes Shubman Gill was overly aggressive at the start of his innings against Pakistan. He explained:

"The last match he played, he hit a four off the first ball, kept playing shots, and got out at point. I can understand that he is an extremely attacking batter but because you are coming back after so many days and you need a little feel in the World Cup, score 50-60 and get your form, and then you can play your aggressive game."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the stylish batter's adeptness against both spin and pace will hold him in good stead against Bangladesh. He elaborated:

"Shubman Gill will have to do that in the next match. He plays spin well and he will get a lot of spinners - Shakib (Al Hasan) and (Mehidy Hasan) Miraz will be there. He knows how to play spin and plays well against fast bowling as well."

With visuals emerging of Gill practicing against Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj in the nets, Kaif pointed out that the youngster couldn't have prepared any better ahead of the game.

