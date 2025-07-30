Rohit Sharma poses with Bollywood producer in the UK amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [In Picture]

Team India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma recently posed for a picture with Bollywood producer Raghav Sharma in the United Kingdom. Raghav, the co-founder of 'Desi Movies Factory', shared his excitement at meeting the star cricketer in London amid the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England.

Raghav posted a picture on his Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse of his meeting with Rohit. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star kept it casual with his style, pairing a black hoodie with denim shorts and a cap.

Sharing the photograph, Raghav wrote:

"Nice to meet you Hitman."

On the professional front, Raghav is all set to enter film production with Milap Zaveri's upcoming directorial. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa and is set to release this year.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in May. He finished his career with 4,301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.57.

The 38-year-old was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The MI opener was the team's second-highest run-scorer in the edition, amassing 418 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 149.28.

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai finished fourth in the points table after the league stage, winning eight out of their 14 fixtures. Their campaign ended with a five-wicket defeat to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

"I was convinced that we would miss Rohit Sharma at some stage" - Aakash Chopra pleased to see Indian openers step up in star batter's absence

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently remarked that he felt that India would miss Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He pointed out that the veteran batter performed admirably during India's previous 2021-22 tour of England.

Rohit was India's highest run-getter in the series, finishing with 368 runs from eight innings at an average of 52.57. Chopra lauded Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their impressive batting exploits in the former captain's absence.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I was convinced that we would miss Rohit Sharma at some stage in this series because his last series here was very good, but KL Rahul at one end, and Yashasvi at the other, mostly, haven't let us miss him. Outstanding from these two as well."

Meanwhile, England currently lead the five-match series 2-1. The fifth and final match is set to be played at The Oval, London, from July 31 to August 4.

