Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja: How did Team India's big names fare on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 6?

From skipper Rohit Sharma to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and young batting stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, many of Team India's A-listers featured in the sixth round of Ranji Trophy matches that began today (January 23).

Following a 1-3 series loss against Australia, which resulted in India being out of the World Test Championship, many of the Team India stars were asked to feature in India's premier domestic competition, Ranji Trophy. This round of matches saw many players turn up for their domestic sides after a long time, with Rohit featuring in the Mumbai playing XI for the first time since 2015.

Here is how each one of them performed in their respective matches:

#1 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai)

Rohit Sharma played for his domestic side Mumbai for the first time in 10 years. However, his return to the red ball domestic tournament wasn't a memorable one, with his weaknesses against fast bowling and hard lengths being exploited by Jammu and Kashmir's Umar Nazir. Rohit scored three runs off 19 deliveries and didn't field in the last session of play.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a domestic regular and turned up for India B during the 2024 Duleep Trophy. He was away on national duty when Mumbai played in the last year, missing out on the Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 finals.

Opening alongside Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal did a boundary under his belt but was dismissed cheaply by Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi, who trapped him ahead of the sticks for four runs.

#3 Shubman Gill (Punjab)

Shubman Gill returned back to his domestic side, Punjab, and was named as the skipper for the sixth round of matches that were played. However, it was a day to forget for Punjab as Karnataka skittled them out for 55, with Gill only managing to score four runs off eight balls, which included a boundary.

# 4 Rishabh Pant (Delhi)

Pant made a return to domestic cricket for Delhi for the first time since December 2017. The batter had a forgettable outing against Saurashtra, playing 10 deliveries and managing only a single run. While keeping wickets for Delhi, Pant took the catch of Saurashtra Harvik Desai, with the catch being the only dismissal effected by him.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra)

Ravindra Jadeja had a field day with the ball in hand as the 36-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul against Rishabh Pant's Delhi. He dismissed Delhi opener Sanat Sangwan and accounted for Yash Dhull and Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni. He later dismissed bowlers Harsh Tyagi and Navdeep Saini to complete his five-wicket haul.

Jadeja also had a chance to bat for Saurashtra. Coming in at number five, Jadeja faced 36 deliveries and scored 38 runs, courtesy of two boundaries and three maximums. He was dismissed by Shivam Sharma and became the fourth wicket to fall in the batting line up.

#6 Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai)

Iyer, who last played for India in Tests against England last year, featured in Mumbai's starting XI against Jammu and Kashmir. He came to bat at number five and had a solid start to his innings, scoring a boundary and a maximum as well.

However, he was dismissed by Yudhvir Singh and became the seventh wicket to fall for the reigning domestic champions. He was dismissed for 11 runs in seven balls.

