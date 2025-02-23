Rohit Sharma returns to the field to resume captaincy duties in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India skipper and opening batter Rohit Sharma returned to the field after spending a short while in the dressing room, sparking injury concerns, in the ongoing match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In his absence, Shubman Gill was the stand-in captain.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Shami had also gone off the field after a slight injury scare in the second over he bowled on the day. The 34-year-old was replaced by Washington Sundar in the field before the former returned to bowl the 12th over.

Similarly, Rohit Sharma went off the field for a bit. He was seemingly struggling in the field but he didn't take long and returned soon after. This quashed all injury concerns, with India potentially looking at chasing a decent total.

Here's a look at the video of his return to the field:

Rohit Sharma returned to the field in the 17th over. In his absence, Shubman Gill, who was named as the vice-captain, led the charge for the two-time Champions Trophy winners.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel lead the charge for Pakistan against India in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel have put together 74 runs for the third wicket- Source: Getty

Electing to bat first, Pakistan found themselves in trouble towards the end of the powerplay, losing openers Babar Azam (23 off 26) and Imam-ul-Haq (10 off 26) in the space of six deliveries.

Since then, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel have dug deep and added important runs for their side in a crucial encounter.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 121/2 after 28 overs. Should India win the match, they will confirm their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

