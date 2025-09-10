Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh travels to Alibaug on a ferry ahead of 2025-26 season [Watch]

Star India batter Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were seen travelling in a ferry to Alibaug ahead of the 2025-26 cricket season. Rohit last played in IPL 2025 and has been enjoying his time away from the field.The two were spotted travelling to Alibaug from Mumbai. They got onto a ferry and were escorted by concerned persons. Rohit Sharma was seen in his usual casual attire, sporting a white t-shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a cap. Ritika was seen in a casual white shirt with jeans shorts, and white shoes.Watch the video posted by a user on X below :Notably, Rohit Sharma owns a farmhouse in Alibaug that is surrounded by thick greenery and offers a view of the sea. The star batter, in his time off, has worked on his fitness and lost substantial weight post IPL 2025.&quot;I worked with Rohit Sharma on his diet. He's demonstrated excellent cardiovascular fitness. He recently passed the yo-yo test, which is the highest possible level. This measures endurance, agility, and match readiness. Now maybe his puffiness or his body composition does not appeal to us in India, but his results speak for themselves. So it's very wrong for us to be judgmental. It's like in India—you go to a party and somebody's too skinny, somebody's too fat, and you make fun of them,&quot; celebrity fitness coach Ryan Fernando said. (via NDTV Sports)Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit will only represent India in ODIs. He will next be seen in action during the away series against Australia in October later this year.When did Rohit Sharma last play for India?Rohit Sharma last played an international fixture earlier this year in March 2025. It was the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy that India won under his leadership. They beat New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai.Chasing 252, the Men In Blue got over the line in 49 overs. The right-hander played a key role, leading from the front. He scored 76 runs off 83 balls at the top, including seven boundaries and three maximums.Rohit was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his exceptional knock in the final. Post the Champions Trophy, he featured for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. He made 418 runs from 15 innings at a stike-rate of 149.28 with four half-centuries.