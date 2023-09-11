"Rohit Sharma's body language was positive right from the toss"- Wahab Riaz hails Indian openers for performance against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz heaped praise on Indian captain Rohit Sharma for leading by example and also his opening partner Shubman Gill for a terrific performance against the Pakistan new-ball attack in their Asia Cup Super Four fixture in Colombo on Sunday.

Rohit (56) and Gill (58) scored fine half-centuries and put pressure on the likes of Shaheen Afridi right from the word go, not letting them settle. They added 121 runs for the first wicket and Riaz credited them for their positive approach

Speaking in a video on Zalmi TV, here's what Wahab Riaz had to say about India's opening partnership:

"Rohit Sharma's body language was positive right from the toss and that was seen in the way the openers played. It wasn't as easy a pitch as it was shown by the openers. The pitch was two-paced and so the way the openers batted has really given them a good platform."

He further added:

"We know how dangerous Rohit Sharma can get once he is set and he has shown that in the past. I think once the new ball didn't produce wickets, Pakistan's mindset became a bit defensive. But they still managed to pull the game back a bit by picking two wickets."

Wahab Riaz on Shubman Gill's fine performance

Wahab Riaz also shed light on the criticism that Shubman Gill had received for his defensive approach the last time he faced Pakistan. The former cricketer hailed the youngster for proving his critics wrong with some proactive strokeplay against Shaheen Afridi and others.

On this, Riaz stated:

"The Indian openers seemed to have a clarity in their approach unlike last time they faced Pakistan. They initially assessed the conditions and once they realized that the ball wasn't swinging as much and that Shaheen wasn't getting his line and length right, they attacked him. Shubman Gill in particular played really well after being criticized by many."

India are in a strong position at 147/2 in 24.1 overs and the play will be resumed on the reserve day on September 11.