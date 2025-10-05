Rohit Sharma's old ‘end of an era’ tweet goes viral after his removal as captain ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Team India opener Rohit Sharma's 13-year-old tweet has resurfaced following his removal as the skipper ahead of the ODI series against Australia. On September 14, 2012, the 38-year-old had tweeted, 'End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77).' While '45' has always been Rohit's jersey number, Shubman Gill, who debuted in 2019, happened to pick '77.'Rohit started his full-time tenure as the ODI captain in 2022. The Nagpur-born cricketer was removed as the skipper ahead of the tour Down Under. Gill will lead the team in the 50-over matches in Australia, beginning on October 19, as the selectors look to lay down the marker for the 2027 World Cup.Below is Rohit's tweet from September 2012:&quot;End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77)&quot;With a win percentage of 75 among those who have led in at least 50 games, the elegant right-handed batter is India's most successful ODI skipper. He led the Men in Blue to the 2023 World Cup final and Champions Trophy success earlier this year.&quot;That was the idea&quot; - Ajit Agarkar explains decision to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captainRohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar. (Credits: Getty)When asked how difficult it was to move on from Rohit Sharma, especially after the Champions Trophy success, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said they had to look towards the future, though it was a tough decision. Agarkar said, as quoted by The Indian Express:&quot;Even if he had not won the Champions Trophy, it would have been a difficult decision because of how good he’s been for India. But you’ve got to sometimes look at what’s coming forward, where you stand as a team, and eventually look at what’s in the best interest of the team, whether it’s now or maybe six months later. Those are the calls that I suppose we are put in place to make.&quot;&quot;And like I said, it’s tough with one-day cricket at this point because if you’re going to make that call, you want to try and make it reasonably early and give the other guy enough chance to try and get that confidence of leading another format. So that was the idea, but it’s always tough. And someone who’s been very successful, you have to make that decision,&quot; he added.India will also play five T20Is in Australia following the three ODIs.