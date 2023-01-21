Create

"Rohit Sharma's pause at toss was longer than NZ innings"- Fans troll visitors for horrible batting collapse vs India

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 21, 2023 04:55 PM IST
New Zealand could only muster 108 in the second ODI (P.C.:BCCI)
It was a disappointing batting performance from New Zealand as India have bundled them out for just 108 in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday. The hosts were brilliant with their line and length and got decent help from the pitch too.

However, some Kiwi batters will be a bit guilty of getting too ahead of themselves and playing a few questionable shots. They were already on the backfoot at 15/5 and couldn't really recover despite some resistance from the lower order.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Kiwis for their meek surrender with the bat. Here are some of the reactions:

NZ batsmen to our bowlers rn #IndvsNZ2ndODI https://t.co/UBbARoQHGL
Warra finished batting performance from 🇳🇿 NZ 💗 !! ... 🇮🇳 India need 109 runs to win this ODI series !! #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND https://t.co/GlFCLDLmun
RCB watching NZ batting #NZvsIND https://t.co/hGbDTuZE4f
Rohit Sharma's Pause at toss was longer than NZ innings - Sanjay Manjrekar :D#IndvsNZ2ndODI#INDvNZ#NZvsIND @sanjaymanjrekar https://t.co/DHsgJzZiCJ
Finally revenge taken of 2019 World Cup semi final! How sweet !#IndvsNZ #NZvsIND https://t.co/nNLIbmxYEd
New Zealand batsman trying to score runs against Shami, Siraj & other Indian bowlers in Raipur today!#IndvsNZ2ndODI #NZvsIND https://t.co/WXDerSOe91
Newzealand batting line-up today#IndvsNZ2ndODI #NZvsIND #INDVSNZ https://t.co/RKQf9FPKIR
IF REVENGE HAD A FACE 😂😎👇👇#INDvsNZ #TeamIndia #bcci #NZvsIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Gj5LaH1ofV
No one ODI team NZ management right now:-#NZvsIND https://t.co/IoVoEq2cJB
Indian team in 1st innings! #NZvsIND https://t.co/SLENBxX5em
Maine to mazaak mein bola tha White wash hoga issbar NZ team ka ! #NZvsIND
I wish NZ's score were 5/3 instead of 10/3. The former would have been more soul satisfying iykwim 🙃 #IndvsNZ2ndODI
NZ Batters today 😁#INDvNZ https://t.co/8hXW60kTP7
That’s why NZ decided to get all out under 200. The Fear of Hitman 🐐🔥 twitter.com/fangirlrohit45…
NZ against usIn series. In knockout https://t.co/aRimo17weA
@rajasthanroyals Ind vs NZ😭🤣🤣🤣🫡 https://t.co/0axLx1nfVy
NZ: "No way we are going to allow that"!!! twitter.com/FanGirlRohit45…

Indian bowlers suffocated New Zealand with relentless discipline

Mohammed Shami started the innings in incredible fashion for the hosts, dismissing the dangerous Finn Allen for a duck. Mohammed Siraj continued his merry run from the other end, edging out the technically strong Henry Nicholls.

Shami and Hardik Pandya then showed great presence of mind with incredible catches from their own bowling to push the Kiwis further into trouble. Skipper Tom Latham's wicket got the Kiwis reeling at 15/5 and it really seemed as if they would succumb to their lowest ODI total.

Although the likes of Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, and Mitchell Santner showed some resistance, 108 is all that the visitors could muster. India will be ecstatic with their performance and will look to complete the chase in a canter and wrap up the series.

It will need something incredibly miraculous for New Zealand to level the series.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C) (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

